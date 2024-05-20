 

Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'

Reese Witherspoon finalized her divorce from Jim Toth in 2023 ahead of their 12th anniversary

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly started dating again almost a year after finalizing her divorce from husband of 12 years, Jim Toth.

The Legally Blonde star is said to be keeping her new romance under wraps, reported Life & Style, after the star was spotted with a tall and handsome man multiple times around NYC.

The publication claimed that eyewitnesses have seen Witherspoon and the silver fox flirting with each other over dinners at Sartiano’s, Little Owl and Casa Cruz, while others have seen them casually strolling.

Speaking of their new romance, a source claimed, “Reese doesn’t take dating lightly,” adding, “After splitting from Jim, she was determined to take her time and not jump into another relationship unless she was absolutely sure.”

“She listened to her heart, and apparently, she’s now dating this guy exclusively," the source added.

“There’s still a lot of secrecy surrounding her new suitor,” the insider said, sharing that rumours have it that the actor’s new man has also underwent a divorce.

As for Witherspoon, she is “having fun,” the tipster added. “She’s totally into him and optimistic about where it might be headed.” 

