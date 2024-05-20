Prince William allows Kate Middleton to take the reins?

Prince William has received massive praises for his heartfelt gesture that demonstrated the Prince of Wales and his ailing wife Kate Middleton are equals.



According to reports, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, often allows Kate Middleton to take the reins.

A body language expert has analysed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s key royal visit to Wales and suggested that the Princess of Wales has a lot of power in her relationship with the future king.

Last year, the parents of three visited the Wales to mark their first St David's Day as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

This was followed by a trip back to Windsor, to visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks for the St. David's Day Parade.

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton has claimed that Kate Middleton appeared confident on the visit which shows she had a lot of power in their relationship.

Darren said the Princess of Wales "very much tends to take the lead these days", pointing out how she did not wait for William or her security to open the car door upon arrival, instead choosing to get "straight out" herself to engage in the events.

The expert went on saying: "This is not a sign of disrespect or disdain, however, when they attend events together, William is clearly happy to let her take the lead, which has allowed Kate to develop massively."