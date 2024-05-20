 

Prince Harry forcibly wedging a foot back into the royal door

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince Harry is seemingly attempting to forcibly wedge a foot back into the royal door.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments against Prince Harry.

According to the writer, in her piece for News.com.au, “The Sussexes, taking themselves off to do some DIY royaling, is one outcome Her late Majesty reportedly wanted to prevent coming to pass.”

Because even despite the couple’s attempts to create a hybrid working model, “Queen Elizabeth’s bottom line seemed to be, there would be no middle ground where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have the luxury of being free agents while still enjoying the official royal imprimatur.”

Thus at the time the couple seemingly “chose door number two and off they went to live down the road from Katy Perry.”

“However what this Nigeria trip looks like is them forcibly wedging a foot back into the royal door number one.”

All in all “this his scenario poses a serious public relations threat back to Crown Inc,” the expert also went on to note before signing off.

