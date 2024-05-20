Ben Affleck's thoughts on ‘fever dream' of a marriage with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has had a major realization about Jennifer Lopez marriage, per insiders

Ben Affleck has reportedly realized that marriage with Jennifer Lopez is not going to work out.

According to a source, Ben has “come to his senses” about his second marriage.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the insider tattled to Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Rumors around their marriage erupted when the Marry Me actress attended the 2024 Met Gala alone even though she was one of the co-chairs this year. The rumors gathered strength when fans noticed that they hadn’t been seen together in more than a month.

Ben was also seen out sans his wedding ring on Friday and Saturday. The duo then made a public appearance together on Sunday to stifle the rumors. They attended a movie event with their kids and flashed big smiles at the paparazzi.

However, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Ben seemed exasperated: “He is also seen behind the wheel using a gesture of exasperation, with one hand raised, fingers-upward and a teeth-baring expression on his face rather than a smile, while Jen sits with an unsmiling expression."