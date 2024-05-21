 

'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority

Kevin Costner reveals the difficulty he faced on which project to give more attention 'Horizon' or 'Yellowstone'

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority

For Kevin Costner, both Yellowstone and Horizon were dear projects. However, when he was forced to choose one, he opted for the latter.

Explaining his difficult decision, he told GQ, "I felt time slipping," adding, "I thought the window was closing on me being able to be an effective part in that movie."

The Grammy partly self-funded and put so many of his years into the western drama, which was recently well-received at the Cannes festival.

"And so I basically burned my ships," he noted. "Like Cortés, we're ******* here. I'm going to make this. And I mortgaged property. Now do you get it?"

Highlighting the clash between his two key projects, he said, "I've always wanted to do this movie, and I was doing 'Yellowstone.' I love 'Yellowstone.'"

Kevin explains he was at odds with the production of the Paramount hit show on schedule. He claims he was flexible on the issue, but "the scripts never came."

"They still haven't shot it. As far as I know," he continued, referring to Yellowstone last season.

"The scripts never came. And so then, at one point, they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything."

Kevin even went to an extreme, suggesting he was up for it if the showrunners wanted to end his noted character.

"'Well, if you want to kill me, if you want to do something like that,' I said, 'I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do.'"

Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast video
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
T-Pain shares his inspiration behind recent release
T-Pain shares his inspiration behind recent release
Rena Sofer says ‘yes' to Sanford Bookstaver for second time despite divorce
Rena Sofer says ‘yes' to Sanford Bookstaver for second time despite divorce
Jeremy Renner recalls being treated like a child actor since snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls being treated like a child actor since snowplow incident
Sarah Jessica Parker makes shocking confession about her body
Sarah Jessica Parker makes shocking confession about her body
Camila Cabello reminisces over first relationship with Matthew Hussey
Camila Cabello reminisces over first relationship with Matthew Hussey
Adele expresses desire to have baby girl with Rich Paul: 'A bossy little queen'
Adele expresses desire to have baby girl with Rich Paul: 'A bossy little queen'
'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev sparks concern with hospital photo
'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev sparks concern with hospital photo
Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for next 'Pirates' film? video
Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for next 'Pirates' film?