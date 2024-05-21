'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority

For Kevin Costner, both Yellowstone and Horizon were dear projects. However, when he was forced to choose one, he opted for the latter.

Explaining his difficult decision, he told GQ, "I felt time slipping," adding, "I thought the window was closing on me being able to be an effective part in that movie."

The Grammy partly self-funded and put so many of his years into the western drama, which was recently well-received at the Cannes festival.

"And so I basically burned my ships," he noted. "Like Cortés, we're ******* here. I'm going to make this. And I mortgaged property. Now do you get it?"

Highlighting the clash between his two key projects, he said, "I've always wanted to do this movie, and I was doing 'Yellowstone.' I love 'Yellowstone.'"

Kevin explains he was at odds with the production of the Paramount hit show on schedule. He claims he was flexible on the issue, but "the scripts never came."

"They still haven't shot it. As far as I know," he continued, referring to Yellowstone last season.

"The scripts never came. And so then, at one point, they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything."

Kevin even went to an extreme, suggesting he was up for it if the showrunners wanted to end his noted character.

"'Well, if you want to kill me, if you want to do something like that,' I said, 'I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do.'"