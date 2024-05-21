 

Eminem drops another hint for big future project

Eminem prepares fans for his new album as he shares another cryptic post

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Eminem drops another hint for big future project

For some time, Eminem has been teasing about his new album, and in the latest, he shared a cryptic post that deals with its release.

Last month, the Lose Yourself rapper announced the album title The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Taking to social media, the Grammy winner shared a clip of an iMessage screenshot in which the text reads “…and for my last trick!” and was sent to “all contacts.”

What was interesting the sent date of the text was 31 May suggesting the album may be released on it.

It’s not the first time Eminem teased his 12th album in such a way.

Earlier, to hype the album, he shared a Detroit Newspaper in which his fake obituary was featured.

Details about the album were kept under wrap, but Eminem’s longtime collaborator Dr. Dre revealed some important insights.

“Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year,” he shared. “I actually talked to him, and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here… So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”

Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie video
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast video
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason