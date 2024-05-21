Eminem drops another hint for big future project

For some time, Eminem has been teasing about his new album, and in the latest, he shared a cryptic post that deals with its release.



Last month, the Lose Yourself rapper announced the album title The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Taking to social media, the Grammy winner shared a clip of an iMessage screenshot in which the text reads “…and for my last trick!” and was sent to “all contacts.”

What was interesting the sent date of the text was 31 May suggesting the album may be released on it.

It’s not the first time Eminem teased his 12th album in such a way.

Earlier, to hype the album, he shared a Detroit Newspaper in which his fake obituary was featured.

Details about the album were kept under wrap, but Eminem’s longtime collaborator Dr. Dre revealed some important insights.

“Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year,” he shared. “I actually talked to him, and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here… So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”