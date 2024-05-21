 

Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles

Prince Harry recently returned to UK for Invictus Games event, however, he did not meet King Charles

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles

Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning for criticising his family amid rift with the royals.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Tom Quinn days after Harry’s return to UK for Invictus Games event, where the Duke did not meet King Charles and other members of the Firm.

Tom Quinn was speaking to the Mirror.

The royal expert warned: "Friends of the couple insist that Harry genuinely thought his father would see him during this visit but unless Harry mends his ways, keeps his head down and stops criticising his family, the estrangement with the king his father is going to become permanent.”

Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles

He continued, “Harry undoubtedly thinks his problems with his father can be laid at the door of Prince William and Camilla and there is no doubt that the Prince of Wales and the Queen are doing all they can to keep Harry as far away as possible from King Charles."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to US.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has a strained relationship with King Charles, with the pair growing apart after the California-based royal couple hit out at the royal family in their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland
Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland
Kris Jenner imposes strict rules for 'Kardashian' sisters amid new stresses video
Kris Jenner imposes strict rules for 'Kardashian' sisters amid new stresses
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move
King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles video
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment?
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck