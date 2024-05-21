King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism

King Charles has taken a big step to protect his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton from criticism as the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.



King Charles major step for Kate Middleton has been disclosed by royal expert Christopher Andersen while speaking to OK! Magazine.

According to the Cheat Sheet, ‘No criticism of Kate’ is King Charles policy.

The royal expert disclosed, “There are those inside and outside the Palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis].

“It has always been Kate’s choice to prioritize her children’s well-being over royal duties. In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue.

“But no more. Now, the King brooks no criticism of Kate—period.”

Andersen went on saying, “Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the King if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate.”