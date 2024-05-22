Prince William reveals son Prince George's future ambitions

Prince William has disclosed his elder son Prince George’s future ambitions as the Prince of Wales attended a garden party at palace.



Prince William hosted a garden party on behalf of King Charles and asked younger royals (Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall) to accompany him.

He disclosed that Prince George, who is second in line to throne, is already shaping up to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps with his future career.

Speaking to Reverend Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey from RAF Coningsby in Norfolk, Prince William told her that George would love to visit the base as he is a "potential pilot in the making".

The serving padre presented William with a batch of freshly baked cookies after he exclaimed: "I hear you're the cookie lady!"

The Daily Express reported William then said: "I promise you that wasn't a fishing expedition but I will take them all the same, this is amazing."

George takes after his father Prince William in his interest in aviation as the Prince of Wales served as an RAF search and rescue pilot for three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.