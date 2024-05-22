 

Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that the souvenir reminds her of a special scene from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga set
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set

Anya Taylor-Joy keeps a special yet disgusting souvenir from the set of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In an interview with GQ, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she filmed a brutal scene which showcased “the female rage” of her character. However, the scene was so graphic that George Miller couldn’t include it in the final cut.

Explaining the sequence, Anya shared that she created a scene in which Imperator Furiosa cuts out the tongue of Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, with the magazine, and described it as her effort to “out-crazy” his character.

While the audience won’t get to witness the gory moment, Anya did keep a prosthetic memento of Dementus’ tongue which now sits in a little plastic box at her home.

“It was really important to me that the confrontation between Furiosa and Dementus be a physical one, and that it was hard-won. It needed it; she needed it. I think there is something in seeing this person turn to something more carnal within herself,” Anya shared.

She added, “For a long time the only time I ever got angry was on other people’s behalfs. I’ve always internalized this thing of ‘I’ve done something wrong. If you treat me badly, it’s because I am the problem.’ And I’m so grateful for Furiosa, because there was a real moment where I started getting angry for myself.”

Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X