Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set

Anya Taylor-Joy keeps a special yet disgusting souvenir from the set of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In an interview with GQ, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she filmed a brutal scene which showcased “the female rage” of her character. However, the scene was so graphic that George Miller couldn’t include it in the final cut.

Explaining the sequence, Anya shared that she created a scene in which Imperator Furiosa cuts out the tongue of Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, with the magazine, and described it as her effort to “out-crazy” his character.

While the audience won’t get to witness the gory moment, Anya did keep a prosthetic memento of Dementus’ tongue which now sits in a little plastic box at her home.

“It was really important to me that the confrontation between Furiosa and Dementus be a physical one, and that it was hard-won. It needed it; she needed it. I think there is something in seeing this person turn to something more carnal within herself,” Anya shared.

She added, “For a long time the only time I ever got angry was on other people’s behalfs. I’ve always internalized this thing of ‘I’ve done something wrong. If you treat me badly, it’s because I am the problem.’ And I’m so grateful for Furiosa, because there was a real moment where I started getting angry for myself.”