Prince William's pal breaks down Kate Middleton's reunion with Prince Harry

The chances of a reunion have just been brought to light by Prince William pal, and it involves Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

A close pal of Prince William made these admissions about the exhaustion that has overtaken Buckingham and Kensington Palace regarding Prince Harry.

The friend even sat for a candid chat with The Daily Beast and admitted, “Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now.”

Because “it’s a fantasy,” at the end of the day, the pal believes.

As of right now, given the struggles of some of the Firm’s most senior royals, “It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family.”

Because “Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations.”

As well as King Charles who has just been given the greenlight by his doctors.

For those unversed, both Kate Middleton and King Charles were handed cancer diagnoses at around the same time.