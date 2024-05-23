Khloe Kardashian on how she felt about Tristan Thompson relocating

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her new strawberry shortcake tresses in an Instagram photo

Khloe Kardashian has embarked on a new chapter with Tristan Thompson's decision to move back to Cleveland, Ohio.

This means a break from a tricky dynamic with her ex with whom she coparents True, 6, and Tatum, 1, after multiple instances of him cheating on her.

Khloe, 39, established clear boundaries with 'no intention of getting back together' ever since she officially ended their relationship in August 2022.

In a recent episode of The Kardashian, Khloe recalled being relieved to hear the news.

"I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the past decade, has really been a very heavy time in my life," Khloe explained. "And I don't necessarily get a lot of time to just like, heal."

She also humorously admitted hoping he wouldn't come back 'anytime soon' as she reflected on how overwhelming it got when Tristan, 33, moved in briefly last season amid his home renovation.

"The move in and all of these changes was still just so overwhelming for me," she told cameras. "Now that he's going to Cleveland, I can imagine I'll just feel a relief."

The Good American founder also sees this news as an opportunity to take time for herself.

"I'm not doing anything special. I'm not doing anything different. But I just want to be in the moment more, I want to put my energy into things that make me happy."

She recalled 'being on guards' most times in fear that it would take a lot more to reverse the consequences if Tristan catches a wrong signal.

"Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there's hope," she said, telling producers, "They just don't leave even when you ask them to. They just keep staying!"

Khloe has stressed for boundaries on multiple occasions, including the June 2023 episode of the Hulu show.

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’"

"I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," she continued. "I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life."