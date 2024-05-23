Kensington Palace concerned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie moving to ‘the dark side'

Kensington Palace is worried about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's close circle

Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have left Kensington Palace worried that they’re too close to Prince Harry.

"There is serious concern at Kensington Palace that Prince Andrew‘s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan. Beatrice and Eugenie are moving across to what one Kensington Palace official described as ‘the dark side’," royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

Quinn went on to say that Beatrice and Eugenie are “furious” that their father has “rehabilitated”: "Still furious that their disgraced father Prince Andrew has not been rehabilitated, Beatrice and Eugenie feel like outcasts, their sense of abandonment made worse by King Charles’ refusal to allow them to be part of the inner group of working royals."

"With the complete breakdown of relations with his father and brother, Harry feels that Beatrice and Eugenie are among the very few members of the family who are sympathetic to the position he finds himself in. He has always been fond of his cousins, but they are now more important to him than they have ever been," Tom concluded.