Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy rare date night in London

It was a rare sight to see Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands in public as they were seen on a date night in London.



The pair were spotted after leaving the theatre where the Spider-Man actor was playing the lead character in Romeo and Juliet.

For the day, the Marvel star opted for a casual look in black pants and similar shirt. His partner, on the other hand, slipped into a gown of a gothic-theme and a corset top.

The Dune actress's presence at his beau's play showed the support the duo expressed for each other.

Likewise, Tom joined her girlfriend's press tour of Challengers at the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final in March.

Not only this, he took to Instagram to give a shout-out by posting her photo saying, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!" he penned in April. "Challengers is out now! Lets goooo! @zendaya."

Zendaya, meanwhile, gushed over how brilliantly Tom handled his instant fame.

"One day you're a kid, and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man," she told Vogue.

"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him, but he handled it really beautifully."