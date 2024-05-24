 

Kate Middleton under immense pressure to resume Royal duty despite cancer

Kensington Palace recently confirmed that Kate Middleton is ‘not returning’ to Royal duties anytime soon




May 24, 2024

Kate Middleton is said to be under immense pressure to return to royal duties despite undergoing preventative chemotherapy amid cancer.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Princess of Wales was focusing on her cancer recovery but when King Charles appointed her as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour, things started to change for her.

While Kate understands that the new title is not only an honour but also a historic one, as it makes her the first member of Britain’s royal family to ever be appointed to the order, it has sparked some ‘more complicated feelings' for her.

“While no one is pushing Kate to do anything but recover,” a source told the publication, “she’s still feeling a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before.”

“She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to William, and her responsibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, a palace spokesperson has confirmed that the Princess of Wales “is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team.”

Still, Kate feels the need “to get back into the swing of things,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want the world to see her like this, and she doesn’t want to delay getting back to work as a royal even more, either.” 

