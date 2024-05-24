Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'

A royal commentator named Micheal Cole has just attacked the shocking image of Kate Middleton that has appeared on Tatler’s July 2024 issue.

He even went as far as to call for it to be “forgotten” as it would be for ‘the best’.

The commentator weighed in on it all in his interview with GB News.

There he said, “It's dreadful, isn't it? It's as dreadful as Jonathan Yeo’s red portrait of the Red King was brilliant and wonderful.”

The image even led Mr Cole to say, “It is really a daub, a most dreadful daub. But what Tatler’s doing sticking it on the cover? I have no idea at all.”

He also added later on, “I think she's got the garter sash right. Everything else is wrong. Certainly the features, certainly the deportment: everything about it.”

Before concluding though he brought up Kate’s current battle against cancer and bashed the image by saying, “I have no idea why on earth that would be put on the cover of such a long-established, well, it's the Toff’s bible, isn't it? Tatler. I don't know what they'll think of it at all, and I don't think it's helpful either, because at this moment, as we know, Kate, The Princess of Wales, is undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer.”