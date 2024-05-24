 

Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence

The artist responsible for creating Kate Middleton’s portrait has finally shed some light into everything

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

The artist responsible for creating Kate Middleton’s Tatler piece has finally spoken out after massive backlash.

The British-Zambian artist began the entire conversation by admitting, “it is a fantastic story - and they [critics] can do what they want.”

For those unversed, fans across the globe went up in uproar once the issue was unveiled. Many even went as far as to call it unbecoming given what the Princess is dealing with right now.

In regards to the work itself she also made a surprising admission about her process.

Despite having about three weeks to finish the piece she admitted to Tatler, “once I start painting, it will only take me two or three days.”

According to the Daily Mail she also explained the thought process behind the choices and admitted that her work mainly attempts to “challenge assumptions.”

According to the artist, “All my portraits are made up of layers of a personality, constructed from everything I can find about them.”

Before signing off she also addressed the Princess’ role as a future monarch and a mother. So much so that it led her to say, “She has really risen up to her role – she was born for this. She carries herself with such dignity, elegance and grace. I sense with her the joy of motherhood.”

