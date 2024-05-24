Photo: Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood

Jacob Elordi is seemingly making a big career mistake by casually dating in Hollywood.

For those unversed, after rising to fame for his debut in Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi has been related with several of women in the industry including big names like Kaia Gerber and Zendaya.

As per the latest report by Life & Style, the acting sensation must cease this practice and get himself a steady girlfriend in order to dodge the title of 'a womanizer in Hollywood.'

A tipster also shared in this regard, “The growing consensus amongst people who know Jacob is that he needs to batten down the hatches and clean up his act as he makes the transition from TV heartthrob to real-deal, bankable movie star."

They also mentioned that being an A-lister star in Hollywood “means having a spotless personal life and not bed-hopping and having these little flings that have been Jacob's M.O. since he landed Euphoria four years ago."

The insider even added that "the stakes are incredibly high for this guy" as he has got "a ton of rivals gossiping about him and waiting for him to slip up."

Conclusively, they declared that the Euphoria star has "a fairly strong support system around him between his L.A.-based business team and his family back in Australia," which puts in him in a relatively strong position against haters, but "it's still an open question as to whether or not he can really go the distance" being always surrounded by pretty faces of the industry.