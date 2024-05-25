Millie Bobby Brown introduces the world to her 'handsome' family addition

Millie Bobby Brown just expanded her family with the latest addition of a furry friend.

The Stranger Things star, who just got married to her longtime boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, took to her official Instagram account to upload a picture of their newest family member.

In a collage post on her Instagram Stories showed that she had taken up a kitten as she shared photos of the cute ginger-coloured feline on Friday, May 24.

“Fostered this handsome boy!” Brown captioned the picture referring to the adorable pet revealing its name, writing, “Please extend your home to this sweet kitty called Loki!”

Loki could be seen in a collage of four different photos with who appears to be Brown herself sitting with the kitten on a couch.

The adorable kitten crawled behind her onto her chest as she stroked him while in one cute snap the kitten snuggled into the actress’ neck from behind.

Millie Bobby Brown’s update on their newest pet comes after PEOPLE magazine was informed on Friday, May 24 that she had tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.