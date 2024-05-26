 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share adorable cuddle moment: See Photo

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their relationship public in December 2023

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have once again captured the hearts of fans with an intimate moment.

Taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, Gomez posted a sweet photo with beau Blanco.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez looked adorable in recent photo

In the photo the duo can be seen cuddling at a bar, with Blanco wrapping his arms around Gomez from behind as she playfully stuck her tongue out.

The Only Murders in the Building actress and her boyfriend looked effortlessly stylish in matching lavender tops, showcasing their impeccable couple style.

This intimate snapshot comes amidst Blanco's recent revelation about their relationship during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Blanco shared that he sees marriage in their future, hinting at their strong bond and deep affection for each other.

"When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this," Blanco further added.

