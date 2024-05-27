Kensington Palace planning second video of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is reportedly expected to reappear into public view for another video message, according to speculations by experts.

Everything has been brought to light by royal reporter Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with Mark Dolan from GB News.

During that time she addressed reports of Kate’s health improvements but clarified that regardless of it all, she should not be expected until “the autumn”.

The expert also weighed in on a possibel second royal update about Kate Middleton as it can’t be ruled out yet, because Kensington will want to “keep the conspiracy theories at bay.”

According to Ms Schofield, “Sources have claimed that the Princess of Wales will probably not appear in public until the autumn, and is being surrounded by her birth family as she continues a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

“The Wales family, along with the Middletons, are expected to spend next week at their home on the Sandringham Estate.”

Later on into the chat she also clarified that that reports on the Princess are “not a bad omen” right now” but people should “wait and see.”

She also added, “When The Daily Beast asked their palace source how the palace would deal with the inevitable resurgence of conspiracy theories, they said they would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health.”

Because previously “That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”