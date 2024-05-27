Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction

Prince Harry is reportedly facing the brunt of Buckingham Palace’s chance in direction when it comes to dealings across the pound.

Royal commentator and expert Rebecca English issued all these sentiments and claims.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

She began everything by highlighting the chance that Prince Harry will get his ‘half-in and half-out wish prior to Megxit.

According to Ms English, “Those in the know tell me there is deep concern at Buckingham Palace that changing direction in this way would play into Harry and Meghan’s hands.”

After all, “The Sussexes had been told very firmly by the late Queen Elizabeth that their preferred option of being ‘half-in, half-out’ royals while pursuing lucrative commercial careers was simply unacceptable.”

“This ruling was partly down to the Queen’s personal sense of service.”

“But it also owed something to her quiet belief that Harry and Meghan’s allegiance to the almighty Dollar might supersede anything they promised to Queen and Country,” she also added before signing off.