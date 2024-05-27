 
Geo News

Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction

Buckingham Palace is reportedly changing directions with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction
Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction

Prince Harry is reportedly facing the brunt of Buckingham Palace’s chance in direction when it comes to dealings across the pound.

Royal commentator and expert Rebecca English issued all these sentiments and claims.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

She began everything by highlighting the chance that Prince Harry will get his ‘half-in and half-out wish prior to Megxit.

According to Ms English, “Those in the know tell me there is deep concern at Buckingham Palace that changing direction in this way would play into Harry and Meghan’s hands.”

After all, “The Sussexes had been told very firmly by the late Queen Elizabeth that their preferred option of being ‘half-in, half-out’ royals while pursuing lucrative commercial careers was simply unacceptable.”

“This ruling was partly down to the Queen’s personal sense of service.”

“But it also owed something to her quiet belief that Harry and Meghan’s allegiance to the almighty Dollar might supersede anything they promised to Queen and Country,” she also added before signing off. 

Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK
King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK
Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?
Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?
Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'
Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'
Prince Harry's reaction on losing military role to Prince William revealed
Prince Harry's reaction on losing military role to Prince William revealed
Prince Harry bashed for stage managing everything to suit him
Prince Harry bashed for stage managing everything to suit him
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's royal fate tied to Prince George's future reign
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's royal fate tied to Prince George's future reign
Prince William reacts as Kate Middleton plans her first public appearance
Prince William reacts as Kate Middleton plans her first public appearance
Kensington Palace planning second video of Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace planning second video of Kate Middleton
Harry and Meghan challenge Prince William's position in royal family with new move
Harry and Meghan challenge Prince William's position in royal family with new move
Kate Middleton all set to make first public appearance on THIS big event
Kate Middleton all set to make first public appearance on THIS big event
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie feel like virtual outcasts similar to Harry, Meghan
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie feel like virtual outcasts similar to Harry, Meghan