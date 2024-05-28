Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI

Artificial intelligence has a key role in Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film Atlas, and according to her, the movie gives a balanced view of the technology.



At the Los Angeles premiere, the Hustlers actress said, "I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right."

In the film, the 54-year-old faces an evil robot hell-bent on destroying the world, and Jennifer's character seeks AI to help stop him.

The Netflix star meanwhile shed light on the pitfalls of AI saying the ads "selling skincare that I know nothing about" using manipulated photos of her face covered in "wrinkles," adding, "It's really scary," noting, "Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary."

However, Jennifer said her forthcoming film does a decent job of representing both pros and cons of the tech.

"I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides."

Atlas is available on Netflix to stream.