Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?

Ryan Phillippe surprises the internet by posting Reese Witherspoon's snap

May 28, 2024

Out of nowhere, Ryan Phillippe shares a throwback snap with ex-Reese Witherspoon on social media, which leads to speculations about whether he is shooting his shots at a recently single actress.

Taking to Instagram, the Shooter star in seemingly nostaglic mood posted a snap appears to be from Legally Blonde with the Fear star as both were glammed up in iconic '90s style. 

"We were hot and drenched in late 90's angst @reesewitherpoon (such a cooler time than today)," he captioned.

The first project of the ex-couple was 1997's Cruel Intentions. Two years later, the duo walked down the aisle.

But, seven years into the marriage, they decided to part ways. The pair shares two children.

Years later, the 48-year-old found her match in Hollywood producer Jim Toth; however, the marriage ended in 2023.

It's somewhat safe to say Reese is single, and her ex-husband's post was  interpreted by some as an attempt to reunite, according to Glamour.

