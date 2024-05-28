Photo: 'The Kardashians' family paved way for North West's 'The Lion King' gig

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West recently performed at The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert in Los Angeles.

However, the child star was slammed by critics and was titled as a “nepo-baby,” as per the findings of Daily Mail.

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl and The Kardashians are both produced by the same production company, Fulwell 73 Productions,” an insider recently shared with the outlet.

The source also added, “Gabe Turner, who is a partner in Fulwell, is also the creative showrunner for The Lion King.”

They also mentioned, “This was a shoe in for North and she was told that if she can carry a note the gig is hers.”

“They were hoping to draw publicity for this, which they did,” the source continued.

Nonetheless, they admitted, “But North didn't have to compete against anyone else and anyone else who would have auditioned would have not gotten it anyways.”

Wrapping up the topic, the source confirmed, “This is 100 per cent the result of her family's relationship with Disney and with Fulwell.”