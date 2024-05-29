King Charles sends powerful message to Commonwealth after Meghan, Harry's Nigeria trip: 'Need bold and determined action'

King Charles sends message to Commonwealth after Meghan, Harry’s Nigeria trip: 'Need bold and determined action'

King Charles has shared his first public statement for the Commonwealth nations after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the monarch furious with their Nigeria trip.



The King, head of the Commonwealth, sent the message to the fourth Small Islands Developing Nations conference.

The group shared King Charles message on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

King Charles message reads, “Your future is our future...ultimately all of us need bold and determined action."

It further says, “His Majesty The King, Head of the #Commonwealth, in his message to leaders at the 4th International Conference on #SIDS in #AntiguaAndBarbuda.”

The fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) is held from 27 to 30 May 2024 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

Under the overarching theme of "Charting the course toward resilient prosperity", the Conference aims at assessing the ability of SIDS to achieve sustainable development, including the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

It is King Charles first direct message to the Commonwealth nations following Meghan and Harry’s trip to Nigeria, which reportedly has made the monarch and Prince William furious.