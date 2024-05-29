 
Inside Siranna: What does Neom's upcoming hexagonal luxury hotel offer?

Saudi Arabia unveiled Siranna last November as part of its $1.5tn mega-development project Neom

May 29, 2024

An look inside Neom's hexagonal luxury hotel Siranna on Gulf of Aqaba. — Neom

Saudi Arabia has ramped up construction on its $1.5 trillion mega-development project Neom which includes multiple luxury communities with futuristic architecture and facilities.

One of Neom's futuristic projects is a hexagonal luxury hotel, called Siranna, which was unveiled in November last year.

But what will this over-the-top hotel offer?

Siranna is located on the Gulf of Aqaba and will be home to 65 rooms and 35 exclusive residences for the ultra-wealthy. 

It features hexagonal pillars rising from the water, offering beautiful views of the Red Sea.

Inside Neom's upcoming hexagonal luxury hotel Siranna. — Instagram/@discoverneom

Visitors will have to sail through natural rock formations via boats to reach the hotel's entrance.

The futuristic hotel is set to feature a beach club, spas and latest wellness facilities. Additionally, guests will also be able to enjoy nature walks and horse rides to explore where the sea, mountain and valley meet.

Neom's Siranna hotel will be only accessible via boats. — Neom

Furthermore, visitors' experience at the hotel will be completed with a range of dining and entertainment options.

According to Neom officials, the architecture will be a tribute to the heritage of the local area, simultaneously blending into the adjoining mountain and valley.

"With a focus on fostering original thinking and relaxation, Siranna will offer visitors and residents the opportunity to escape the noise and disruptions of everyday life and surround themselves with like-minded people in an effortlessly chic setting," according to Neom's press release from last year.

