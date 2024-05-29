Kate Middleton is not 'just sitting at home' amid cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is carrying out royal duties "behind the scenes” despite her cancer treatment, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charles Rae says the future queen has been spending quality time with her family amid her cancer treatment.

Commenting on Kate Middleton’s royal duties, the royal expert said she is following in her father-in-law King Charles footsteps in carrying out her duties.

Charles Rae revealed that despite Kate Middleton’s absence from public working life, the Princess of Wales is carrying out duties "behind the scenes", similarly to how the monarch was still working despite receiving cancer treatment.

The royal expert said: "Like her father-in-law, she's not sitting at home with her feet up watching daytime TV. She is actually working.

"She's actually doing things with some of her charities, including the early childhood scenario, to get more childcare at offices and workplaces for people at work. So she's not just sitting at home."