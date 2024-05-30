Khloe Kardashian ditches Paris getaway for kids

Kourtney Kardashian puts motherhood first at all costs.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe visits her sister’s home and asks why she didn't go to the Paris Fashion Week with the rest of the family.

"I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious leaving the kids. Tristan's gone and it's hard for me to leave them," Khloé shared.

Khloe, who shares True and Tatum with the NBA player, added, “I don't have a parent to stay with them and then I was thinking, the whole family is out of the country. I was like, what if there's an earthquake? What if there's something and there's no parent? So I was just freaking myself out."

Kourtney then asks her sister how she feels about Tristan being in Cleveland, Ohio, away from their kids to which the Good American founder replied, “I'm fine. It's just, he's a big help when he's here. And, you know, I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes."

"And I'm just so hands-on. It's like cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything," the Good American founder explained further to which Kourtney added, “Oh my gosh, I can't even think about that.”