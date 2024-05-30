Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: All you need to know about latest events

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant set to tie the knot on June 12. — News 18

The Ambani family has announced the date about where the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

According to to News 18 report, the youngest Ambani is set to tie the knot with the daughter of Viren Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The guests have begun receiving invitations written "Save the Date" on a traditional red and gold card. On the invitation, there are also further details about the three-day function.

The major events are set to commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function.

The hosts have advised their guests to wear traditional Indian attire. The following day, Shubh Aashirwad will take place and the dress code has been decided as the formal Indian.

Then on July 14, there will be a wedding reception at the Mangal Utsav where the dress code is ‘Indian chic’.

All of these events will take place at the Jio World Centre.

The wedding events are planned according to traditional Vedic Hindu standards.

In the pre-wedding celebrations, earlier this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted global business, tech leaders, political personalities and renowned people from the world in Jamnagar.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, daughter and son-in-law of former US president Donald Trump were among other high-profile people in attendance in India.