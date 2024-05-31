 
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is all set to hit theaters on June 7

May 31, 2024

Will Smith and Smith clan join the Bad Boys: Ride or Die cast at the film's premiere.

On Thursday, May 30, Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith honored the Los Angeles premiere of the action sequel with their children as per People magazine.

Will, his costar Martin Lawrence, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah marked their entry with a double-decker bus at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

As soon as the group arrived, the Oscar-winner kickstarted the event by rapping a few lines of his song Miami.

The 55-year-old actor posed on the red carpet along with his loving wife Jada and children including Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25.

Will’s 31-year-old son, Trey whom he shares with his previous wife Sheree Zampino also attended the event.

Moreover, the Men in Black actor’s mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Norris also joined the Smith family at the premiere.

The rapper donned an all-black ensemble from head to toe while Jada flaunted a geometric-patterned sheer grey gown.

