King Charles faces major blow amid fresh rift with Prince Andrew

King Charles has reportedly faced a major blow after the monarch and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance at the Epsom Derby racecourse on Friday.



They made the trip to watch their horse, Treasure, run in the Betfred Oaks. The horse was bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Epsom Derby is the most prestigious race of the Flat season and was a firm favourite of Queen Elizabeth, who regularly attended the annual event.

However, according to royal expert Cameron Walker, King Charles and Queen's horse Treasure has not won The Oaks at Epsom Downs. It came 11th out of 12 runners.

He tweeted, “UPDATE: The King and Queen's horse Treasure has not won The Oaks at Epsom Downs. It came 11th out of 12 runners.”

The fresh blow to King Charles came amid reports the King wants the Duke of York Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion.

But Prince Andrew refuses to budge. Now the King threatens to cut the funding he gives his brother, royal expert Kate Mansey, in her report for The Times, has claimed.