Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium undergoing major upgradation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to majorly renovate the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and National Stadium in Karachi for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the sources, the upgradation work for Gaddafi stadium has started with directors and their departments being shifted to the far end building and the National Cricket Academy.

The sources said that the plan is to demolish the main building after the transfer of offices, adding that the shifting of offices will be completed in the next week.

The PCB has planned to construct the new building in a modern style near the ground and most of the hospitality boxes in the main building are planned to be built at the front, added the sources.

The sources further said that new screens will also be installed to provide a better view for the fans and the seating capacity will also be expanded in all three stadiums.

Moreover, the sources said that it is a challenge for the PCB to complete the upgradation work within six months, adding that the board has hired foreign consultants and designers for the plan.

This event will mark the return of the Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

The teams confirmed for the Champions Trophy 2025 include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in February-March next year at three venues.