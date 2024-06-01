Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles

Prince Andrew has been urged to give up the keys to the Royal lodge as King Charles gives him final warning after reaching his breaking point.



A friend of the monarch told The Times that the £30million estate is becoming a ‘prison’ for the Duke of York as he keeps defying his brother.

According to latest reports, the monarch has threatened to cut ties with the Duke of York if he does not leave the Royal Lodge and move into the Frogmore Cottage, whose previous residents were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Andrew has been testing Charles’ patience by persistently refusing to vacant the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, reported the publication.

The publication revealed that Charles will not fund his ‘disgraced’ brother’s lifestyle anymore even though Andrew’s routine has become increasingly depressing over the last few years.

Charles’ pal told the publication that Andrew "spends his days watching television in a darkened room,” and if he does not hand over keys to his brother, it would soon become "increasingly cold and uncomfortable" for him.

“It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad,” he added. "But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke.”

"The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”