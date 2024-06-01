 
Geo News

Ben Affleck 'worried' about Jennifer Lopez's career despite marital crisis

Ben Affleck's concern comes after Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix film 'Atlas' didn't garner good reviews

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Ben Affleck worried about Jennifer Lopezs career despite marital crisis
Ben Affleck 'worried' about Jennifer Lopez's career despite marital crisis

Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez’s team to do better.

Despite the couple facing marital woes, the Batman actor has reportedly urged his wife’s crew “overhaul her career.”

According to The Sun, Ben has been “butting heads” with JLo’s creative team for quite some time now as the insider spilled, “He just wants what's best for her and feels she's doing a lot of mediocre projects and is surrounded by yes people who are also sometimes making decisions for her.”

“Jen is also often doing 50 things at once. Ben is not working as much by choice and she's overworking - so their priorities are different, even though she has been dedicated to her marriage and kids, she's very busy,” they added.

The tip comes after JLo canceled her US tour of This is Me…. Live “to be with her children, family” after her album flopped and Netflix film Atlas failed to woo the critics.

The couple briefly reunited on Thursday to attend Ben’s daughter Violet's high school graduation.

At the ceremony, they were also joined by her twins Max and Emme as well as Ben's other children Fin and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. 

Nicki Minaj gets slammed after claiming drug arrest was due to race
Nicki Minaj gets slammed after claiming drug arrest was due to race
Ryan Reynolds hilariously links ‘Deadpool' movies with number of kids he has
Ryan Reynolds hilariously links ‘Deadpool' movies with number of kids he has
Glen Powell reveals the most embarrassing thing ever happened to him
Glen Powell reveals the most embarrassing thing ever happened to him
Robert De Niro reveals sweet facts about youngest daughter Gia
Robert De Niro reveals sweet facts about youngest daughter Gia
Riley Keough prevents sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland to ‘faceless corporation'
Riley Keough prevents sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland to ‘faceless corporation'
Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life video
Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father
Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED
Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle