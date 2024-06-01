Ben Affleck 'worried' about Jennifer Lopez's career despite marital crisis

Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez’s team to do better.

Despite the couple facing marital woes, the Batman actor has reportedly urged his wife’s crew “overhaul her career.”

According to The Sun, Ben has been “butting heads” with JLo’s creative team for quite some time now as the insider spilled, “He just wants what's best for her and feels she's doing a lot of mediocre projects and is surrounded by yes people who are also sometimes making decisions for her.”

“Jen is also often doing 50 things at once. Ben is not working as much by choice and she's overworking - so their priorities are different, even though she has been dedicated to her marriage and kids, she's very busy,” they added.

The tip comes after JLo canceled her US tour of This is Me…. Live “to be with her children, family” after her album flopped and Netflix film Atlas failed to woo the critics.

The couple briefly reunited on Thursday to attend Ben’s daughter Violet's high school graduation.

At the ceremony, they were also joined by her twins Max and Emme as well as Ben's other children Fin and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.