Khloé Kardashian faces criticism for 'unrecognizable' look

Khloé Kardashian recently faced harsh criticism from online trolls.

Following the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, fans took to Reddit to express shock at Khloé's transformation, labeling her 'unrecognizable.'

One commented that the Good American founder's appearance in interview sessions looked drastically different due to the alleged plastic surgery she had undergone.

"Khloé looks unrecognizable in the interview sessions with all the plastic surgery she has gotten," the comment read.

Another added, "It makes me kinda sad for her because... she has been my favorite sister since day one."

"I don’t think she had plastic surgery on her face, (other than her nose) … I think she has a tonnnnnnn of fillers and of course Botox. Both are not considered plastic surgery. But I did notice it today as I watched episode 2 of the new season. When she smiled in her interview segment she had that bloated full of fillers look," the third comment read.