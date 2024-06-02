Prince Andrew’s become a prisoner of his own pride trying to fight King Charles

Prince Andrew is reportedly living life from a “darkened room” and fighting the King as a prisoner of his own pride.

Revelations like this has been shared by a close pal of the King.

According to their findings, the royal has become confined to his abode and spends his days watching television “in a darkened room.”

Not to mention, life inside his Royal Lodge has also become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable” too, as he fights King Charles over relocation.

For those unversed with the current rift between the brothers, it’s been reported by a friend of King Charles that “It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad.”

“But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke,” as well.

“The only question now is when he will realize that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge is a 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor, that the Duke once shared with his wife Sarah Ferguson.

As of right now Prince Andrew is living on a 75-year-old lease that requires him to pay £250-a-week.

Even a separate source also chimed in on the matter at one point and said, “The King's kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.”

“He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.”

“If he doesn't agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”