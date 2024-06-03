Ben Affleck ‘forcefully’ smiles as Jennifer Lopez kisses him on cheek

 
June 03, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engaged in ‘awkward’ PDA as they met in Santa Monica, California, amid rumours of marital troubles.

As per pictures dropped by TMZ, the Accountant actor could be seen smiling as Lopez kissed him on his cheek first time in months since they were hit with divorce rumours.

The couple, who have never been shy about showing their affection in public, seemed awkward as they opted for a more reserved greeting instead of their usual warm embrace.

Affleck and JLo were joined by his mother, Christine Anne Boldt, when they shared the PDA moment, which fans believe was ‘staged.’

Under the comment section of their photo shared by the publication on X (previously Twitter), many rushed to point out that Affleck’s smile looks ‘forced.’

“He is forcing himself to smile and pretend to be happy,” one social media user penned, while another tweeted, “When you try to pretend you're happily married.”

Another chimed in, “Do you think it's weird that they kissed on the cheek?”

“Sooooo staged,” one user speculated, “We are not fools to buy those photos are not staged.”

Affleck and JLo’s appearance comes after the singer-actor had to cancel her upcoming tour in support of her new album, This Is Me... Now.

Lopez “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," Live Nation stated.

In her own newsletter, Lopez expressed heartfelt emotions upon cancelling her tour. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote.

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Meanwhile, multiple outlets have revealed that Affleck and Lopez are living in separate homes despite being in the same city. 

Additionally, In Touch Weekly reported that the duo is headed for divorce due to personality clash as their honeymoon period has 'worn off.' 

