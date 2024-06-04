 
Dolly Parton wants to join Jennifer Aniston's new movie

Dolly Parton is excited about Jennifer Aniston's upcoming movie

Dolly Parton is eager to return to 9 to 5 as Jennifer Aniston prepares to produce the remake of the classic 1980 comedy movie.

When asked if she’s excited for the remake, Dolly told E! News: “I am. Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin’, there was some mention she might want to do 9 to 5, and I said, ‘Oh, that would be great.’”

“I’m hoping they use my song, and I’m hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in,” she continued.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to be part of something that’s been that powerful through the years,” the country music legend added. “It’s really amazing to be part of something that really can change the course of life for anybody. I really think this brought a lot of attention to [gender] equality.”

The original 9 to 5 starred Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda as three women planning to overthrow their toxic boss.

Parton also created the song 9 to 5 for the movie. The song went on to get an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 1981.

