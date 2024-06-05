 
Prince Harry looking forward to end of Prince Andrew's cushy palatial digs?

Prince Andrew is reportedly risking his palatial digs

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Experts have just pointed out the upcoming reality of the only ‘sliver lining’ for the Duke, because King Charles is reportedly willing to reassess his living situation.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the deal Prince Harry got vs that of Prince Andrew and admitted, “I don’t know about you but it seems eminently unfair that Andrew is probably currently re-watching a Benny Hill VHS while eating Twiglets, essentially being rewarded for being a distasteful lump who happily hung out with a convicted s** offender and being so beyond-the-pale he can’t work, while the Sussexes have to be up and at ‘em to earn a crust.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, the “only good news” Prince Harry has to look forward to is the upcoming end of Prince Andrew’s palatial digs.

This is because an insider recently spoke with The Times about this, and said, “Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides…there are limits of patience and tolerance.”

