Bianca Censori embraces ‘normal self' sans Kanye West

Bianca Censori's pal claims that she ditches her 'signature wardrobe' in Kanye West's absence

June 05, 2024

Bianca Censori embraces her alter-ego in the absence of Kanye West, according to a source.

The 29-year-old architect, who married the rapper in 2022, appeared “back to normal” during a recent trip to her home country Australia, as per an old friend privy to Page Six.

Her pal says that Kanye is treating her like “some dramatic installation of art,” and when she is not “working as his muse,” she steers clear of the risque, wild clothing that has become her public signature.

“It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from her job,” the friend spoke of Bianca who also shared how she donned a sweater dress to eat pasta with her parents at a café in Melbourne.

They added, “When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect.”

Bianca’s pal also claimed that she’s still in contact with her family.

“They haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!”

After her visit, Bianca was seen back in her usual wardrobe as she stepped out in Prato, Italy recently wearing only an extremely high-cut swimsuit and heels for a Yeezy production meeting.

Asked about her time in Australia, a source who knows Censori and West well told Page Six, “Bianca was just taking it easy.”

