Photo: Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report

Britney Spears recently crossed paths with her former conservator Jason Trawick, who was her ex-fiancé as well.

As per the latest findings of Page Six, Britney and Jason’s reunion occurred at the discretion of her siblings during a trip to Las Vegas a week ago.

An insider shared that Princess of Pop’s siblings “reached out to” Jason, who resides in Los Angeles, for the meetup. They invited Britney’s ex-beau saying that “they were going to be in town and would love to catch up,” reported TMZ.

The source also branded the meetup entirely “friendly,” and insisted that there is “nothing romantic going on between them right now.”

An insider close to the songstress also revealed to Page Six that the former couple is “still cool with each other and have stayed in touch.”

However, Britney and Jason have “not really spoken” since parting ways in 2011 after engagement cancellation.

This news come after a source shared with In Touch Weekly that Britney Spears “damaged personality” and “low-self esteem” is leading her to a state of constant pain.