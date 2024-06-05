 
Geo News

Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report

Britney Spears was released from conservatorship in November 2021

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Photo: Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report

Britney Spears recently crossed paths with her former conservator Jason Trawick, who was her ex-fiancé as well. 

As per the latest findings of Page Six, Britney and Jason’s reunion occurred at the discretion of her siblings during a trip to Las Vegas a week ago. 

An insider shared that Princess of Pop’s siblings “reached out to” Jason, who resides in Los Angeles, for the meetup. They invited Britney’s ex-beau saying that “they were going to be in town and would love to catch up,” reported TMZ.

The source also branded the meetup entirely “friendly,” and insisted that there is “nothing romantic going on between them right now.”

An insider close to the songstress also revealed to Page Six that the former couple is “still cool with each other and have stayed in touch.”

However, Britney and Jason have “not really spoken” since parting ways in 2011 after engagement cancellation.

This news come after a source shared with In Touch Weekly that Britney Spears “damaged personality” and “low-self esteem” is leading her to a state of constant pain. 

Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?
Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?
Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George
Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George
Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return
Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return
Chris Colfer reveals what made him come out during ‘Glee': ‘In that moment I knew'
Chris Colfer reveals what made him come out during ‘Glee': ‘In that moment I knew'
Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit
Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit
Sarah Ferguson makes first statement as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud grows
Sarah Ferguson makes first statement as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud grows
King Charles' 'illegitimate' son to claim the throne amid rumours of abdication
King Charles' 'illegitimate' son to claim the throne amid rumours of abdication
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for pressuring Shiloh into dropping his last name
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for pressuring Shiloh into dropping his last name
Meghan Markle plans another trip to Nigeria after First Lady's clarification
Meghan Markle plans another trip to Nigeria after First Lady's clarification
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting thrown under the bus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting thrown under the bus
King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan's ‘humiliating' snub for Princess Lilibet
King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan's ‘humiliating' snub for Princess Lilibet