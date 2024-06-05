King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'

King Charles is determined to solve several problems at once, per an expert

King Charles is solving many problems with one move. He’s sending a clear message to his estranged son Prince Harry that he’ll never be allowed into Frogmore Cottage, and at the same time showing his brother Prince Andrew that he can’t live a grand lifestyle anymore.

Charles is said to be urging his disgraced brother Prince Andrew to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, which was recently vacated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Doing so will vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."

Quinn continued: "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate.”

“Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir," he noted.