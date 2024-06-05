 
Geo News

King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'

King Charles is determined to solve several problems at once, per an expert

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

King Charles is determined to solve several problems at once, per an expert

King Charles is solving many problems with one move. He’s sending a clear message to his estranged son Prince Harry that he’ll never be allowed into Frogmore Cottage, and at the same time showing his brother Prince Andrew that he can’t live a grand lifestyle anymore.

Charles is said to be urging his disgraced brother Prince Andrew to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, which was recently vacated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Doing so will vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."

Quinn continued: "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate.”

“Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir," he noted.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report
Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?
Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?
Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George
Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George
Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return
Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return
Chris Colfer reveals what made him come out during ‘Glee': ‘In that moment I knew'
Chris Colfer reveals what made him come out during ‘Glee': ‘In that moment I knew'
Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit
Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit
Sarah Ferguson makes first statement as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud grows
Sarah Ferguson makes first statement as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud grows
King Charles' 'illegitimate' son to claim the throne amid rumours of abdication
King Charles' 'illegitimate' son to claim the throne amid rumours of abdication
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for pressuring Shiloh into dropping his last name
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for pressuring Shiloh into dropping his last name