Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian

June 05, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spilled the beans on meeting Kim Kardashian.

As fans will be aware, the trailer for The Kardashians season 5 showed the popular felon meeting the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In a new confessional with Entertainment Tonight, Gypsy Rose Blanchard weighed in on meeting Kim Kardashian.

"It was a very big honor to get to meet [Kim Kardashian] and I know that prison reform is definitely something that she's passionate about [and] it's something that I'm passionate about, so to get to connect with her and talk about that was a wonderful experience," Gypsy shared.

The 32-year-old even teased, "I know viewers are gonna enjoy kind of seeing what we talked about, but they're gonna [have to] wait for 'The Kardashians' and tune in for that."

"It's something that I have a lot of opinions about, and so, her taking the time to kind of hear me out on that was definitely kind of her because I have been on that side of things, and she's a very influential person, so it was something that was a positive experience," she said. 

Gypsy also shared before signing off from the chat that her prison journey became of a prominent topic of discussion while meeting Kim Kardashian, who is an aspiring lawyer. 

