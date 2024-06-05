Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spilled the beans on meeting Kim Kardashian.

As fans will be aware, the trailer for The Kardashians season 5 showed the popular felon meeting the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In a new confessional with Entertainment Tonight, Gypsy Rose Blanchard weighed in on meeting Kim Kardashian.

"It was a very big honor to get to meet [Kim Kardashian] and I know that prison reform is definitely something that she's passionate about [and] it's something that I'm passionate about, so to get to connect with her and talk about that was a wonderful experience," Gypsy shared.

The 32-year-old even teased, "I know viewers are gonna enjoy kind of seeing what we talked about, but they're gonna [have to] wait for 'The Kardashians' and tune in for that."

"It's something that I have a lot of opinions about, and so, her taking the time to kind of hear me out on that was definitely kind of her because I have been on that side of things, and she's a very influential person, so it was something that was a positive experience," she said.

Gypsy also shared before signing off from the chat that her prison journey became of a prominent topic of discussion while meeting Kim Kardashian, who is an aspiring lawyer.