'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27

June 06, 2024

Adam Levine was on a coaching panel of The Voice for over eight years. Now, he is returning to the reality show for season 27.

In addition to the previous old coach's return, Kelsea Ballerini will make a fresh entry in the already experienced panel which includes John Legend and Michael Bublé.

The news comes as a surprise to the Maroon 5 frontman fans because the Grammy winner left the position in 2019 after writing a heartfelt message.

“About 8 years ago, [executive producer] Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he penned on Facebook.

“First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres some magic here." 

"Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

In 2011, Adam became part of The Voice and in his coaching tenure led three singers to the winner's circle.

