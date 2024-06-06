Prince Harry won’t attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason

Prince Harry has managed to get out of the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding with “mutual understanding”

Hugh, who is a close friend of both Prince Harry and his older brother William, is set to get married on June 7 to Olivia Henson.

According to Mirror, the Duke of Sussex turned down a "save the date" to his wedding because he did not want to bump into his family members “awkwardly" as he is no longer on good terms with them.

On the other hand PEOPLE Magazine confirmed that Harry was invited to “the wedding of the year.”

“There was an acknowledgment on both sides that it would be difficult for Harry to attend. There was an understanding between the two friends,” a source told the outlet.

An insider close to the engaged couple added that Harry and Hugh made an agreement in a mutual way.

“The decision certainly avoided the inevitable clamor had estranged brothers Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry both attended the nuptials, eliminating the possibility of the big day being overshadowed for the couple.m The Duke of Sussex sends 'his love and support and admiration for the couple' for their wedding day,” they added.