 
Geo News

Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis to the world on March 22

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy

The Royal Family will be wary of how to handle updates regarding Kate Middleton’s health.

Before the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, the media and the Internet were rife with speculations about her whereabouts.

As she's now undergoing treatment, publications have started to question her royal duties and if she plans on making a swift return.

While some reports speculate that Kate will be back to work by fall, others are guessing that she will take her time with the recovery.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells US Weekly that news regarding Kate’s health “won’t be out of control” this time.

“Lessons should have been learned from what happened earlier. I mean, if you’re not told at all, and months passed, clearly there’s speculation and that could happen again. So, I’m sure that it will be handled in a different way,” he said.

Richard explained, “I think the palaces recognize that it is essential from time to time to update the press — and through them the public of course — [on] important issues.”

“I mean, with King Charles, it’s very good to see what’s happening now, and I think everyone’s very pleased about that. I would hope by the fall or by the end of the year matters will have resolved themselves. But you just don’t know,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles' decision to strip her Royal title
Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles' decision to strip her Royal title
Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider
Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet's birthday for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet's birthday for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason
Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason
Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won't easily give up on his kids
Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won't easily give up on his kids
Robert Pattinson ‘secretly' ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report
Robert Pattinson ‘secretly' ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report
Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?