Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy

The Royal Family will be wary of how to handle updates regarding Kate Middleton’s health.

Before the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, the media and the Internet were rife with speculations about her whereabouts.

As she's now undergoing treatment, publications have started to question her royal duties and if she plans on making a swift return.

While some reports speculate that Kate will be back to work by fall, others are guessing that she will take her time with the recovery.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells US Weekly that news regarding Kate’s health “won’t be out of control” this time.

“Lessons should have been learned from what happened earlier. I mean, if you’re not told at all, and months passed, clearly there’s speculation and that could happen again. So, I’m sure that it will be handled in a different way,” he said.

Richard explained, “I think the palaces recognize that it is essential from time to time to update the press — and through them the public of course — [on] important issues.”

“I mean, with King Charles, it’s very good to see what’s happening now, and I think everyone’s very pleased about that. I would hope by the fall or by the end of the year matters will have resolved themselves. But you just don’t know,” he added.