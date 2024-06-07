Prince Harry’s bid to breach of the sanctum sanctorum of royal life slammed

Prince Harry’s bid to include the Queen’s death in his memoir, just before its release has been blasted by experts who call it a life issue.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she refenced the claim that Prince Harry was scribbling down notes on the day of his grandmother’s death.

Reportedly, “When Spare came out four months later the vast majority of the attention was devoted to Harry’s claims that William had attacked him and that the Prince and Princess of Wales had encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi.”

But “What was largely overlooked was that the Duke of Sussex wrote about entering his grandmother’s bedroom and seeing her body”.

For those unversed, it feared a rather ‘intimate’ admission and read, “I braced myself, went in. The room was dimly lit, unfamiliar – I’d been inside it only once in my life. I moved ahead uncertainly, and there she was. I stood, frozen, staring. I stared and stared… I whispered to her that I hoped she was happy, that I hoped she was with Grandpa.”

In light of this Ms Elser also added, “If you think about it, it’s pretty extraordinary that Harry saw fit to, in weeks or months after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, to return to the keyboard to detail being in the same room as his recently deceased granny.”

“Then again, the Sussexes’ Netflix share-a-thon of a TV series revealed that they had taken a photographer inside Buckingham Palace in 2020 without permission.”

“Needs, I suppose, and content must. The consequences for Harry of all this, the repeated breaching of the sanctum sanctorum of royal life, are still very much a life issue,” Ms Elser also noted before signing off.