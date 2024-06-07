 
Rihanna carries bold message on t-shirt

Rihanna's latest tee has seemingly a hint about her new album

June 07, 2024

Fans who are anticipating Rihanna’s new album might be disappointed after she seemingly sends a message to them by wearing an “I’m retired” tee.

The Grammy winner appearance along with husband A$AP Rocky comes on in New York City as RiRi stepped out in a chic style.

According to The Mirror, the phrase on her purple tee could be a message to the fans that no new music would be coming in the near future.

Apart from that, the outing fueled pregnancy rumours after the mother-of-two was spotted covering her stomach.

Initially started on Mother’s Day these rumours were read into by celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman who read Rihanna's tarot cards.

She said because she pulled the "IX Hermit" Tarot card, there is a chance to go for a third child in September.

For the duo’s baby plans the tarot cards gave Rihanna 'IX Hermit' which translates into wise.

"It indicates that if she needed to, the songstress would gladly miss a night on the tiles for a night by the cot, changing nappies.”

She continued, “Her family are her number one priority, and her third baby will arrive, but she's in no rush.”

“The Hermit card relates to the sign of Virgo, meaning that in September, she may feel that it's time to start working on another little bairn."

