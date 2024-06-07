 
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report

Britney Spears ‘is reportedly afraid to put her trust in family again after a decade-long conservatorship

June 07, 2024

Britney Spears has reportedly lost trust in everyone after staying under conservatorship for 13 years.

Previously, a mole squealed to The Globe that Britney Spears’s family and friends “are not wasting any time putting a plan into action” to help her heal from the atrocities of showbiz.

They went on to address, "They've long believed Hollywood is the worst place possible for Britney. It's where all her problems were created — and what she needs now, more than ever, is to get back to her roots."

"As far as Lynne, Jamie Lynn and others are concerned, this was a divine intervention. They're not going to let the opportunity slide by,” the source said at that time about her father and sister.

Now, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, Britney Spears is reluctant to put her trust into her family once again.

A tipster recently shared, “She may have seemed receptive to meeting with Lynne and Jamie Lynn at first,” noting, “Then she changed her mind and got paranoid they were trying to trick her.”

The insider also shared that Britney’s family is planning to put her back under a conservatorship after her emotional outbreaks.

Recalling Britney’s first conservatorship, the source said, “She was kept a ‘prisoner’ for 13 years, the way she tells it.”

“She’s afraid if she gives them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She misses her mom and sister, but she doesn’t trust anyone in her family,” they remarked in conclusion. 

